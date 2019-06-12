Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. -- A man who had an allergy attack behind the wheel walked away from a serious wreck in Tennessee.

The driver in a white Ford SUV told police he was traveling down the road when he suddenly started sneezing and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said his SUV flipped, trapping him inside.

A group of good Samaritans rushed to the vehicle and worked as a team to turn the SUV upright.

The 42-year-old driver jumped out with barely a scratch. Just moments later, the SUV burst into flames.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseebizarrerollover crashsneezingu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Off-duty CPD officer charged in deadly South Side crash released on bond
Ticket scalper 'Tommy Tickets' jailed in Florida, awaiting extradition to Illinois
Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton
Chicago selects 10 electric scooter companies for pilot program
Too much boba? Doctors find more than 100 tapioca balls in girl's belly
New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be watched at night
Show More
Blue Island hospital closing
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021
Little Village shooting injures 3 teens, officials say
Converting vacant properties into affordable homes
More TOP STORIES News