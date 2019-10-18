Driver's sneezing fit causes semi rollover in NW Indiana

(Indiana State Police)

A sneezing and coughing attack on Thursday caused a driver to lose control of his semitrailer and roll over in northwest Indiana.

A semi driver from Missouri was exiting from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond about 11 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The driver told investigators he was overcome with sneezes and coughs, and when he opened his eyes he thought he saw a passenger car and served to avoid it, state police said.

The semi left the roadway and its trailer, filled with 30,000 pounds of aluminum, overturned onto its driver's side and came to a rest in the right lane of Indianapolis Boulevard, state police said.

The 47-year-old was trapped in the driver's compartment and was pulled out by bystanders, state police said. The driver was taken to North Lake Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Crews took about six hours to unload the trailer and upright the semi, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianasemi crashcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teachers strike enters 2nd day Friday
4 injured, 3 critically, after Aurora crash involving suspected thief
Mother who lost son in Henry Pratt shooting told to take down 'Aurora Strong' flag
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Group wanted in Louis Vuitton purse theft at Northbrook Court
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Electronic sign near Soldier Field changed to read 'Kill Cops'
Show More
Officer shot serving search warrant in West Englewood released from hospital
2 in custody after stolen vehicle crashes into Harvey house
Cop shoots pit bull: Caught on camera
Teen jumps into action to help girl hit by car
Wis. police officer surprises mom of 5 with gift instead of ticket
More TOP STORIES News