Driver's sneezing fit causes semi rollover in NW Indiana

A sneezing and coughing attack on Thursday caused a driver to lose control of his semitrailer and roll over in northwest Indiana.A semi driver from Missouri was exiting from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond about 11 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, Indiana State Police said in a statement.The driver told investigators he was overcome with sneezes and coughs, and when he opened his eyes he thought he saw a passenger car and served to avoid it, state police said.The semi left the roadway and its trailer, filled with 30,000 pounds of aluminum, overturned onto its driver's side and came to a rest in the right lane of Indianapolis Boulevard, state police said.The 47-year-old was trapped in the driver's compartment and was pulled out by bystanders, state police said. The driver was taken to North Lake Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.Crews took about six hours to unload the trailer and upright the semi, state police said.