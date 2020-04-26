snl

Brad Pitt impersonates Anthony Fauci, Miley Cyrus performs 'Wish You Were Here' on SNL

SNL's online edition continued Saturday featuring a segment from Brad Pitt, and a performance from Miley Cyrus.

Pitt portrayed Anthony Fauci, and did a mock public service announcement about the coronavirus intercut with real news footage of President Donald Trump.

The director of the national institute of allergy and infectious diseases once joked during a CNN interview that he would like Brad Pitt to play him on the show and this weekend he got his wish.

Anchor: "Dr. Fauci in our remaining seconds with you and on a much lighter not, SNL is back this weekend, after a month of being off what do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you?
Fauci: "I have no idea, I hope not."
Anchor: "well if they did, which actor would you want to play you? Here are some suggestions I head, Ben Stiller or Brad Pitt? Which one?"

Fauci: "Oh Brad Pitt of course."

At the end of the segment Pitt took off the blonde wig and glasses and thanked Fauci for his "calm and clarity in this unnerving time." He also thanked medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front lines of the pandemic.

Miley Cyrus also performed Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" in front of an open fire in her garden.

The Associated Press and CNN both contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmiley cyrustelevisionsnlbrad pittu.s. & worldanthony faucipresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SNL
SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in grandma's building
Eddie Murphy returns to 'SNL' after 35 years
Pete Davidson attendees allegedly asked to sign $1M NDA ahead of his comedy shows
'I fully support you' Chance the Rapper encourages teachers on 'SNL'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video surfaces allegedly showing large Chicago party; Pritzker responds
Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari announce divorce
'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: How to watch and stream ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Nonprofit opens Illinois site to clean masks amid pandemic
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Dad charged after son finds his gun, shoots himself in hand
Show More
Chicago man charged in connection with Ind. Walmart shooting
I-57 hit-and-run crash leaves 2 dead: ISP
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
More TOP STORIES News