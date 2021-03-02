Snow tubing accident in Lake Villa leaves teen with serious brain injury

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
LAKE VILLA, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban community is rallying around a teenager who suffered a serious brain injury in a snow tubing accident.

Allyson Kubik, 16, was hurt in late January. She was riding a tube being pulled by an ATV in Lake Villa when she was ejected, and thrown into trees.

"I think a lot of people look at this like it could have been anybody's kid," said Rob Kubik, her father. "We're grateful we've got this opportunity, and she's got every chance for a full recovery."

Allyson is now in a rehabilitation hospital, where she has re-learned how to walk. Her father hopes to have her home in the next week or two.

Her family and friends are setting up fundraisers in her honor, including selling shirts and signs.

Another girl suffered minor injuries in the accident.
