Toro recalls snow blower that carries the risk of amputation

This snowblower, the Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrower, Model 37802, has been recalled due to an amputation hazard. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

As winter storms sweep the US, you may be using your snow blower more than ever.

And if it's made by Toro, it's time to check your model number.

The company is recalling around 6,700 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snowthrowers with the model number 37802 because of an amputation hazard, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The snow blowers were sold nationwide and online by Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Toro authorized dealers between November 2020 and January 2021 for around $1,200.

What's the problem?

It has to do with the auger -- that is, the rotating corkscrew-like device that scoops the snow up and heaves it through the discharge chute.

Toro's recalled snow blowers have augers that may fail to disengage when the control lever is released -- meaning the auger might not stop spinning when it's supposed to.

This poses a higher risk for injury and amputation, the company says.

"The firm has received five reports of incidents related to auger failing to disengage when the control lever is release," Toro wrote. "No injuries have been reported."

What if I have a Toro snow blower?

Turn it around and check the back for the model and serial numbers.

You want to look for the model number 37802. Affected serial numbers can be found on the Toro website.

On its website, Toro says you should immediately stop using the device and contact an authorized dealer for a free repair. Find one by calling toll free at (833) 254-8856 or by using the online locator tool.

