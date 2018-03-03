Snowboarder dies at ski resort after falling head-first into deep powder

Officials at China Peak said a 35-year-old man died of snow immersion suffocation after falling head-first into deep fresh powder snow. (KFSN)

Officials said a 35-year-old man died of snow immersion suffocation after falling head-first into deep fresh powder snow at China Peak, a California ski resort.

The incident happened near Chair 2 in the trees between the Exhibition and Tamarack runs. The snowboarder was off-piste, or off prepared ski runs when the incident happened.

Tim Cohee, an owner at China Peak, said the last time this happened was in 2011 when two people died of snow immersion suffocation during the season.

China Peak opened for the third time this season after receiving four to five feet of new snow since Thursday.
