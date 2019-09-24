Now that fall is officially here, that means winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation is already starting to prepare.
Tuesday, the IDOT renewed its call for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal position to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
The need for temporary snowplow drivers is part of the department's annual "Snowbird" program who respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay prepared to work in emergency conditions at any time.
"Snowbirds are a critical part of our overall effort to clear roads and keep Illinois moving during snow-and-ice season," said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Not only does the job perform an essential public service and ensure safe travel, but it's a great way to earn extra money during the winter months."
For more information about the program and to apply, visit the Illinois Department of Transportation website.
IDOT Snowbird program hiring seasonal snowplow drivers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News