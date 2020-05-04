dating

Social distance dating helps singles connect amid stay-at-home orders

By ABC7 CHICAGO DIGITAL TEAM
Trying to date amid the coronavirus pandemic can be difficult when you cannot meet face-to-face, but some singles aren't letting that stop them.

Although many states are still under a stay-at-home order, people are finding creative ways to make connections while practicing social distancing.

Even though it's a tough time to meet someone, our dating expert said people are "social distance dating."

Bela Gandhi from the Smart Dating Academy joined ABC7 Chicago live via skype to tell us about how to singles are making meaningful connections.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingonline datingsafe datingcoronavirusu.s. & worldcoronavirus tips
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATING
'Baker and the Beauty' star Nathalie Kelley gives advice on dating successful women
Updating livestream dating show gives people a chance to meet someone in the age of coronavirus
couples aren't let coronavirus ruin weddings or wedding planning
Quarantine Together is a dating app for Americans staying at home due to coronavirus pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
Aurora man who built more than 27K crosses for gun violence victims dies
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Meteor shower from Halley's Comet kicks off first week of May
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
COVID-19 testing site opens in Back of the Yards neighborhood
Show More
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
New 'Twilight' book 'The Midnight Sun' release date announced
Big Ten forms mental health cabinet
22-year-old Chicago woman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
What to know about Illinois' 61,499 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News