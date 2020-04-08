Coronavirus

Dad arrested in front of 6-year-old for social distancing violation

BRIGHTON, Colorado -- A police department in Colorado is conducting an internal investigation into a social distancing crackdown that ended with a man getting arrested in front of his daughter during a game of t-ball.

Former Colorado State Patrol Trooper Matt Mooney told ABC News he was handcuffed in front of his 6-year-old on a near-empty softball field by Brighton police officers enforcing social distancing rules.

The 33-year-old says he walked with his wife and daughter to a nearby park to play some softball.

"We're just having a good time, not near anybody else. The next closest person is at least 15 feet away from me and my daughter at this point," Mooney said.

When police arrived, Mooney says they began telling him and others in the area to leave because the park was closed. During their interaction with the officers, Mooney says he told them (officers) he believed he and his family were in compliance and practicing proper distancing.

Mooney added that officers threatened him when he failed to provide his identification.

"Well, they didn't like that idea. They then proceeded to make a threat against me saying, 'If you don't give us your identification, if you don't identify yourself, we're going to put you in handcuffs in front of your six year old daughter,'" Mooney said.

The 6 year old's dad was then handcuffed and placed in a patrol car for 10 to 15 minutes while the officers called a supervisor for guidance.

The incident was caught on cell phone camera by former Brighton city councilman Kirby Wallin.

Following the incident, the Brighton Police Department apologized, stating that they are "deeply sorry" for the incident, according to ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradosocial distancingcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News