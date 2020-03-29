Arts & Entertainment

Film, TV critic Richard Roeper shares some of his favorite shows, movies to binge during COVID-19 pandemic

Most people are following orders and staying at home for at least another week while health and federal officials try to curb the spread of COVID-19.

If you're running out of ways to practice social distancing and stay entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic, Film and TV critic Richard Roeper listed some of his favorite shows and movies to binge right now.

Some of the top picks included "Ozark" and "The Office" that stream on Netflix, "Kill Chain" that streams on HBO, and films like "The Way Back" and "I Still Believe".

"Season 3 of the Netflix series 'Ozark' has just dropped, and I'm pleased to report this is still the best show of its kind since 'Breaking Bad'," Roeper said. "Jason Bateman and Laura Linney deliver Emmy-level work as Marty and Wendy Byrde."

Watch the video above to hear about Roeper's top picks for shows to keep you entertained.

If TV isn't your thing, several gyms and trainers are streaming free workouts to get people moving.

Libraries are closed but a lot of e-books, audio-books, online magazines and newspapers are currently waiving charges.
