Social worker accused of sexual misconduct with disabled patient

CHICAGO (WLS) --An Illinois Department of Human Services social worker at Elgin Mental Health Center was charged Thursday with sexual misconduct with a person with disabilities the Kane County state's attorney said.
Prosecutors said that Christy Lenhardt, 53, of South Elgin engaged in sexual conduct with a patient at Elgin Mental Health Center multiple times between November 2014 and July 2017.
Authorities said Lenhardt knew the sexual conduct was forbidden by law.
If convicted, Lenhardt faces up to 2-5 years in prison.
She is due in court April 20.