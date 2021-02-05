CPD returns lost flute to music student who left $22K instrument on CTA Blue Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A college music student was riding the Blue Line last week, when he accidentally left behind his flute that's worth $22,000.Donald Rabin said the instrument also has emotional value, as it belonged to his late grandmother.Rabin posted a desperate plea for help on social media after he realized he had lost it. After a few days, Chicago police helped him find the flute at a pawn shop."This would make my grandmother so happy; I feel like I'm going to cry right now. It's just amazing," Rabin said when he got his flute back Thursday. "I just can't believe it."To thank CPD for their help, Rabin performed for officers at the 14th District station.