WINDY CITY LIVE

Veteran Surprise with Volunteers of America of Illinois

EMBED </>More Videos

Our friends at The Room Place love to give back to the community. In honor of this Memorial Day, they wanted to help out some deserving veterans, so we got in touch with Volunteers (WLS)

Our friends at The Room Place love to give back to the community. In honor of this Memorial Day, they wanted to help out some deserving veterans, so we got in touch with Volunteers of America of Illinois. They help out all sorts of people in need, but they have an extensive program to help homeless veterans get housing through their Hope Manor complexes - vets can get housing there and once they've established themselves, VOA of IL helps them secure more permanent housing.

They told us the story of two veterans - Sherry Hawkins and Willie Brazell, and we knew The Room Place could help! So we told them they were coming on WCL as part of a story on the VOA of IL, but they are really here to get a huge surprise! The Room Place is going to furnish their new homes - from living room, dining room to the bedrooms!

Also - The Room Place has a huge Memorial Day sale going on now through Monday 5/28/18 - take an extra 20% off and get zero financing for 5 years! For more information - visit their website: https://www.theroomplace.com

If you want more information on the Volunteers of America of Illinois, visit their website: https://www.voaillinois.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEvolunteerism
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News