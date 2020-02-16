u.s. & world

Donald Stratton, 1 of last 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 97

Donald Stratton, a USS Arizona survivor, shakes the hand of an admirer at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 7, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Seaman First Class Donald Stratton, one of only 3 remaining survivors of the Pearl Harbor attacks, has died, the National Park Service confirmed. He was 97 years old.

Stratton passed peacefully Saturday night in the company of his wife of 70 years, Velma, and his son Randy.

He joined the Navy in 1940, and his first ship was the USS Arizona. During the 1941 attack, Stratton and five others were stranded in the ship's burning forward mast but saved when a sailor threw them a line.

Despite suffering from burns on 70% of his body, Stratton reenlisted in 1944 and went on to serve in Guinea, the Philippines and Okinawa.

In later years, he went on to published a memoir, "All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor's Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor," which became a New York Times bestseller.

Flags will be flown at half staff at the USS Arizona Memorial in honor of his life and service.

Stratton's passing makes Ken Potts and Lou Conter the only living Pearl Harbor survivors. Conter, 98, attended the 2019 remembrance ceremony, receiving a hero's welcome.

"You have to pay respect to the ones who went to their battle stations ... We pay tribute to the ones who didn't make it," he said at the time.

RELATED: 1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends remembrance ceremony
