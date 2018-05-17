ROYAL WEDDING

Meet Margaret Tyler, the royals super fan who has covered her home with 10,000 trinkets

EMBED </>More Videos

Margaret Tyler, considered by many to be the royals' biggest fan,has 10,000 pieces of royals-themed memorabilia covering her home. (Laurentiu Garofeanu / Barcroft Media / Getty Images)

LONDON --
Margaret Tyler has a space in her home for every member of the royal family. The super fan has 10,000 pieces of royals-themed memorabilia covering seemingly every inch of her home.

"I just enjoy collecting on the royal family," Tyler told ABC News in 2011. "It's just such a fascinating subject."

With the royal wedding approaching, Tyler has begun building up her Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stash. She has amassed books, photos, dolls and more to pay tribute to their romance.

The retired charity worker has been collecting for four decades, since she was a teenager. In her home, which has become a tourist destination, you can find "mugs, life-size cutouts, effigies, tapestries, books, posters, toilet seats, nodding corgis, tea-sets, and countless other nick-nacks," according to Getty Images.

Some of her items are highly unusual. As of 2011 the collection included a jar of jelly infused with a piece of Princess Diana's hair, according to ABC News.

Speaking of Diana, it's clear that Tyler holds a special place in her heart for the late mother of the groom. She has an entire room of the house known as the "Diana room."

Tyler met the British icon just six weeks before her death. When they met, Tyler was wearing a rosette that had Diana's face on it.

"She threw back her head and laughed when she saw it and said, 'Oh you have got it bad,'" Tyler told ABC News.

ABC News' coverage of the royal wedding begins at 5 a.m. ET on Saturday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince harrycelebrityentertainmentengagementcelebrity engagementsweddingRoyal WeddingMeghan Marklebizarre
Related
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
The official royal engagement photos are here!
Royal wedding date announced
Meghan Markle's style through the years
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News