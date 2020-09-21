violence against women act

19 Illinois agencies receive federal aid to prevent violence against women

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The U.S. Justice Department has awarded $15.9 million to Illinois agencies to fight domestic abuse, officials said.

The money comes from the Violence Against Women Act.

The funding has been awarded to 19 community agencies, from Chicago to the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.

Congress adopted the law 26 years ago, according to Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats from Illinois.

RELATED: Domestic violence concerns rise during Illinois' 'stay-at-home' order

As people are being urged to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, there's concern for domestic violence victims who could be quarantined with their abusers.



The law is intended to "prevent, combat, and investigate sexual assault and violence against women and support critical victims' services" such as counseling and housing assistance, the senators said.

Durbin called the law a "lifeline for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault."

He said home for victims is not the safe place that many others find it to be, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic

Anyone in need of help can call the state's domestic violence hotline at 877-863-6338 (877-TO END DV).
