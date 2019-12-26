Society

19th annual Holiday Dodge Ball Tournament benefits youth activities on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 19th Ward annual Holiday Dodge Ball Tournament kicked off Thursday morning in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

More than 250 kids will participate in the two-day event on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.

The tournament is for children from preschool to 8th grade.

The event is hosted by 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea's youth foundation and benefits you activities in Beverly, Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods.

The tournament is being held at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences located at 3857 W 111th Street, Chicago.

Admission is just $1 per player.

For more information, visit their website: 19th Ward annual Holiday Dodge Ball Tournament.
