2019 ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive Presented by IHOP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago joins forces with IHOP Restaurant to present the 7th Annual ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive benefiting Toys for Tots. Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, co-hosts of ABC 7's popular talk show, Windy City LIVE, will drive the toy collection efforts. Now in its 7th year, the toy drive will kick off during Windy City LIVE at 1pm on Monday, November 11th, to commemorate Veteran's Day. Windy City LIVE also airs at 12:05am and on Sundays at 11:30pm.The mission of this campaign is to help make a child's holiday wish come true. To that end, Ryan and Val will encourage ABC 7 viewers to drop off new, unwrapped toys at participating IHOP locations before December 15. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will then distribute those toys to less fortunate children in the community. For more information go to windycitylive.com.Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, along with Toys For Tots Coordinator, Staff Sergeant David Carranza, will appear on Windy City LIVE to talk about Toys for Tots on the 11th of November.U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots goal is "to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens."The following is a suggested list of toys for donation:Wish List For Children Infant - Age 13:Participating IHOP locations include:ADDISON, IL - 1671 W Lake StAURORA, IL - 583 S. Route 59AURORA, IL - 2455 N. AugustaBOLINGBROOK, IL - 730 N. Janes Ave.BOURBONNAIS, IL - 1347 Kinneman DriveBRIDGEVIEW,IL - 7240 W 79th StreetBUFFALO GROVE, IL - 51 McHenry RoadCHICAGO, IL - N. Halsted & BroadwayCHICAGO, IL - Cicero Ave., north of Irving Park Rd.CHICAGO, IL - Diversey Ave., at CaliforniaCHICAGO, IL - N. Lincoln Ave., South of PetersonCHICAGO, IL - On South Cicero, Ford City MallCICERO, IL - Target Plaza - Corner of 31st and Cicero Ave.CRESTWOOD, IL - Cal Sag Rd. and Cicero Ave.CRYSTAL LAKE, IL - 6606 Northwest Hwy.DEKALB, IL - 131 N. Annie Glidden Rd.ELGIN, IL - Lake St. and Randall Rd.EVANSTON, IL - Asbury, Howard & N. Western Ave.GLENVIEW, IL - Willow Road, in front of Kohl'sHAMMOND, IN - 938 Indianapolis Ave.HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, IL - Barrington Rd., at I-90JOLIET, IL - Larkin Ave., just south of TheodoreKENOSHA, WI - 7200 75th StreetLANSING, IL - 2430 173rd StreetMATTESON, IL - 20900 Cicero AveMcHENRY, IL - Rt. 1-20, just west of IL Rt. 31MELROSE PARK, IL - 1040 W. North Ave.MERRILLVILLE, IN - E. 79th St., just off Rt. 30 (Costco Plaza)MICHIGAN CITY, IN - 5225 Franklin St.MORRIS, IL - I-80 and Rt. 47NEW LENOX, IL - 411 E. Lincoln Hwy.NORRIDGE, IL - 7056 West Forest Preserve Dr.ORLAND PARK IL - La Grange Rd., across from Orland Sq. MallOSWEGO, IL - 2850 US Hwy. 34, in front of Home DepotPERU, IL - 4383 Venture Dr., across from TargetROSEMONT, IL - 7120 N. Mannheim Rd.SCHAUMBURG, IL - 1700 E. Higgins Rd.SKOKIE, IL - Skokie Blvd., south of Golf Rd.ST. CHARLES, IL - 125 Smith Rd., Corner of Smith Rd. and North Ave.VERNON HILLS, IL - Milwaukee Ave and Town Line Rd.WAUKEGAN, IL - 2662 Belvidere Rd.