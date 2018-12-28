SOCIETY

2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, member of LGBTQ community and wears glasses

EMBED </>More Videos

The 2019 Rose Queen said she is the first queen with glasses, who is Jewish and a member of the LGBTQ community.

PASADENA, Calif. --
The 2019 Rose Queen said she is the first queen with glasses, who is Jewish and a member of the LGBTQ community.

Louise Deser Siskel was named the Rose Queen in October after a monthslong selection process. She is a senior at Sequoyah High School and lives in San Marino.

The Tournament of Roses Association confirmed Siskel made the statement about herself, but said they do not ask Royal Court participants to disclose information about race, ethnicity, religion or sexual orientation.

Queen Siskel and her court will reign over the Rose Parade live from Pasadena. You can watch it on ABC7, when coverage begins at 10 a.m. New Year's Day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrose paradeteenagerlgbtqjewishPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Study: Millennial women working more, still doing most of the housework
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Frenchman crossing the Atlantic in a barrel
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
More Society
Top Stories
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Study: Millennial women working more, still doing most of the housework
Police: Ex-student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
Show More
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of man, 91
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
Man offered teen girl money in South Loop luring attempt, police say
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with drizzle and snow showers Friday
More News