2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade queen chosen

More than 100 young women from across the Chicago area competed Sunday in the annual St. Patrick's Day Queen's contest.Madeline Mitchell, 25, of Chicago, was named the 2019 queen. She is a DePaul University graduate who teaches English at Hinsdale Central High School.Parade Chairman Jim Coyne made the big announcement.The contest is sponsored by Plumbers Local 130, the organizers of Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade.The St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee also recognized ABC7 with a special award for our 2018 parade coverage.President and general manager John Idler accepted the award for the station.This year's parade will be broadcast live on ABC7 on March 16, starting at noon.