Society

2,294-pound pumpkin sets new record at fair in Massachusetts

TOPSFIELD, Massachusetts -- A man has set the record for growing the heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield Fair.

Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over 2,000 pounds.

"It's a great feeling, you feel accomplished," Noel said.

Another participant at the New England Giant Pumpkin weigh-off competition, Al Berard, says the secret to growing a large pumpkin is the seeds and daily nurturing.

"Water fertilize, prune," he told WBZ.

Berard, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Noel would win the competition this year.

Noel's pumpkin set a new record at 2,294 pounds.

"It's a dream come true. I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel said.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds.

The heaviest pumpkin grown in the US was grown by a New Hampshire man last year. It weighed 2,528 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymassachusettsu.s. & worldpumpkinfarming
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan closed after crash, 1 dead
2 ID'd in deadly Gary crash, car jammed underneath semi
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Boy shot while riding in vehicle
Show More
Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign: Microsoft
Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers Saturday
Weekend Watch: Senator Dick Durbin and background check legislation
More TOP STORIES News