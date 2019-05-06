Society

25 people from 18 countries sworn in as US citizens in Chicago

With 18 countries represented, 25 people of all ages realized the dream of becoming a U.S. citizen at Chicago City Hall on Monday.


CHICAGO (WLS) -- Twenty-five people were sworn in as U.S. citizens at Chicago City Hall on Monday.

"It's a special day for me," said Soraya Saidani. The 31-year-old came to Chicago from Algeria six years ago and worked for several months at a plant making donuts. Eventually she got a job at United Airlines, helping with ground transportation.

"I came here looking for better life for me and my family," she said.

It's a common theme among this group of people from so many different places. With 18 countries represented, people of all ages realized the dream of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, presiding over his last naturalization ceremony before leaving office, talked about his own experience as the son and grandson of immigrants.

"Why does somebody come across the Atlantic, the Pacific, the Rio? Leave family and friends for the unknown? It is because of the promise of America," Emanuel said.

Gladys Mireku and her family came to America from Ghana nine years ago.

"We decided to come for a better education for our kids," Mireku said.

Now, she helps with patient care at Northwestern Hospital and is studying to be a nurse. She encourages more immigrants to apply for citizenship.

"Just to clear your mind, just to know this is where I want to be and move on with life," Mireku said.
Related topics:
societychicagoloopchicago city hallcitizenshiprahm emanuel
