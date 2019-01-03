3 can't-miss hip-hop events in Chicago this weekend

Kid Capri

Jack n' Chill hosted by The District Chi

Afro Fusion First Party in Hyde Park 2019

Looking for the top hip-hop performances to check out this weekend? From Kid Capri to the Afro Fusion First Party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to look forward to.---Kid Capri is a DJ, rapper and music producer. He will be performing this Friday. The artist has worked with musicians like Kid Cudi, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and more.Friday, Jan. 4, 10 p.m.-midnightThe Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.$10 (General Admission Early Bird); $15 (General Admission Advance). More ticket options available.This is a day drinking party featuring hip hop music played by Mo Gwala and DJ K.O. There will be complimentary Jack Daniels tastings as well as games and henna tattoos.Saturday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.$10 (Early Bird)Various DJs from around the world will be performing at this party being hosted by D.I.S Entertainment. Enjoy hip-hop, R&B, reggae and more, from DJ Dee Money, DJ Three K, DJ Bonsu and DJ Matrix.Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 p.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.$15 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.