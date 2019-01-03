SOCIETY

3 can't-miss hip-hop events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Steijn Leijzer/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop performances to check out this weekend? From Kid Capri to the Afro Fusion First Party, this weekend's event lineup offers plenty to look forward to.

---

Kid Capri





Kid Capri is a DJ, rapper and music producer. He will be performing this Friday. The artist has worked with musicians like Kid Cudi, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and more.

When: Friday, Jan. 4, 10 p.m.-midnight
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (General Admission Early Bird); $15 (General Admission Advance). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jack n' Chill hosted by The District Chi





This is a day drinking party featuring hip hop music played by Mo Gwala and DJ K.O. There will be complimentary Jack Daniels tastings as well as games and henna tattoos.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Afro Fusion First Party in Hyde Park 2019





Various DJs from around the world will be performing at this party being hosted by D.I.S Entertainment. Enjoy hip-hop, R&B, reggae and more, from DJ Dee Money, DJ Three K, DJ Bonsu and DJ Matrix.

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, 10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $15 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
