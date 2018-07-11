3 diverse visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week

Performances by Y No Habia Luz Theater Company and Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from interpretative Latin dance performances to a showcase of South Asian comics.---Tonight: Immerse yourself in theater, dance and film at the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center.Y No Habia Luz is set to perform a short piece called "Menos," then screen a series of videos on how arts programs in some of Puerto Rico's most underserved communities are addressing the humanitarian crisis after Hurricane Maria.Opening for Y No Habia Luz: Chicago's own Cerqua Rivera Dance Theater and American Catracho will perform a dance and music suite exploring the various facets of immigration -- from the trauma of leaving a birthplace to the challenges of settling in a new homeland.Wednesday, July 11, 7-9:30 p.m.Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, 4048 W. Armitage Ave.Free; $10 donations acceptedThe Southport Art Festival, hosted by the Southport Neighbor's Association, returns to Lakeview this Saturday.Raising funds for local causes, the two-day festival will showcase the work of more than 75 diverse local artists working in a wide range of mediums, from oil, acrylic and watercolor, to jewelry, sculpture, photography, glass and mixed media. Expect live art demonstrations as well as the opportunity to get up close and personal with exhibiting artists at their booths.Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Lakeview Neighborhood, 3704 N. Southport Ave.FreeCatch a free showcase of South Asian comedians at Seven Bar and Restaurant this Saturday night. The evening will feature five local comedians, with live Bollywood sets before and after the show, followed by drinks and karaoke through the night.Saturday, July 14, 8-10 p.m.Seven Bar and Restaurant, 400 E. Randolph St., Floor 7Free