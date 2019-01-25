3 electronic music events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Fun House Artist Showcase

Heavyweight Triple Threat ft. Carnage, GRAVEDGR, & Gommi at the MID

Bam Creates: OneZ Night LAST Stand at The MID

Looking to amp up on electronic tracks this weekend? From Chicago-based DJs to a closing party for The MID, this weekend's show lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.---Enjoy several performances by Chicago-based artists being put on by Fun House Entertainment and Clark St. Collective. Brandon James, HXRY, YOUNG XAV, Austin Fillmore, Shhh and Naughta.Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.Free (General Admission (21+)); $5 (General Admission (18+))Enjoy this triple team team DJ set. Artists Carnage, GRAVEDGR and Gommi will be performing separately at the MID. Tickets can also be purchase in packs of two or four.Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.$30 (General Admission)This event is one of the closing parties for bar/club The MID before it leaves the Chicago night scene in February. There will be DJ sets by Poor Bootz, Xonic, Jesse Sip-E-Cup Seely, Goodsex and more.Sunday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m.The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.Free (Free RSVP (11:00PM CUTOFF)); $10 (General Admission)