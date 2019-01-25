3 electronic music events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Fun House Artist Showcase
Enjoy several performances by Chicago-based artists being put on by Fun House Entertainment and Clark St. Collective. Brandon James, HXRY, YOUNG XAV, Austin Fillmore, Shhh and Naughta.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Admission: Free (General Admission (21+)); $5 (General Admission (18+))
Heavyweight Triple Threat ft. Carnage, GRAVEDGR, & Gommi at the MID
Enjoy this triple team team DJ set. Artists Carnage, GRAVEDGR and Gommi will be performing separately at the MID. Tickets can also be purchase in packs of two or four.
When: Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $30 (General Admission)
Bam Creates: OneZ Night LAST Stand at The MID
This event is one of the closing parties for bar/club The MID before it leaves the Chicago night scene in February. There will be DJ sets by Poor Bootz, Xonic, Jesse Sip-E-Cup Seely, Goodsex and more.
When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP (11:00PM CUTOFF)); $10 (General Admission)
