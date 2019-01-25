SOCIETY

3 electronic music events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Marcela Laskoski/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to amp up on electronic tracks this weekend? From Chicago-based DJs to a closing party for The MID, this weekend's show lineup offers EDM fans plenty of excitement.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Fun House Artist Showcase





Enjoy several performances by Chicago-based artists being put on by Fun House Entertainment and Clark St. Collective. Brandon James, HXRY, YOUNG XAV, Austin Fillmore, Shhh and Naughta.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Admission: Free (General Admission (21+)); $5 (General Admission (18+))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Heavyweight Triple Threat ft. Carnage, GRAVEDGR, & Gommi at the MID





Enjoy this triple team team DJ set. Artists Carnage, GRAVEDGR and Gommi will be performing separately at the MID. Tickets can also be purchase in packs of two or four.

When: Friday, Jan. 25, 10 p.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $30 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bam Creates: OneZ Night LAST Stand at The MID





This event is one of the closing parties for bar/club The MID before it leaves the Chicago night scene in February. There will be DJ sets by Poor Bootz, Xonic, Jesse Sip-E-Cup Seely, Goodsex and more.

When: Sunday, Jan. 27, 9 p.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: Free (Free RSVP (11:00PM CUTOFF)); $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Free dinners for federal employees available at BJ's Market in Gresham
Veteran stops to help Colin Powell change flat tire
Shedd, Adler: Federal workers get in free during shutdown
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
More Society
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
More News