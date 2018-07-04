SOCIETY

3 fun visual and performing arts events around Chicago this week

Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens. | Photo: Tim W./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events around Chicago this week. From an eccentric 1930s stage production to an acclaimed fine arts festival, here's what's coming up.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'You Can't Take It With You' in Austin Gardens





Catch a staging of "You Can't Take It With You" in the open-air Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens this weekend.

The 1930s comedy showcases the Sycamore family, "a merry melange of free-thinkers, eccentrics, odd-balls and lovable others." The drama begins when Alice's in-laws arrive for dinner to give their blessing to the marriage -- on the wrong night -- and meet Alice's peculiar extended family in all its glory. Will the two polar-opposite families find common ground? Find out at an 8 p.m. production each evening this weekend.

When: Thursday, July 5, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park
Admission: $32 general admission; free for children ages 12 and under; additional discounts available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frida Kahlo birthday celebration at Museica's Sip & Paint





Celebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday with Museica's Sip & Paint. The bring-your-own-booze party will feature a fajita dinner followed by a painting class as the 2002 film "Frida" is screened.

When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Museica's Sip & Paint, 2052 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Millennium Art Festival in Downtown Chicago





Dive into fine art at the Millennium Art Festival. The acclaimed art and design show will feature the work of more than 110 juried artists. Expect to view a diverse array of original pieces -- from paintings and ceramics to photography and furniture -- and enjoy live performances, food and interactive art in the streets.

When: Friday, July 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chicago, Lake Street at Michigan Avenue
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News