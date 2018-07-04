3 fun visual and performing arts events around Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'You Can't Take It With You' in Austin Gardens
Catch a staging of "You Can't Take It With You" in the open-air Oak Park Festival Theatre in Austin Gardens this weekend.
The 1930s comedy showcases the Sycamore family, "a merry melange of free-thinkers, eccentrics, odd-balls and lovable others." The drama begins when Alice's in-laws arrive for dinner to give their blessing to the marriage -- on the wrong night -- and meet Alice's peculiar extended family in all its glory. Will the two polar-opposite families find common ground? Find out at an 8 p.m. production each evening this weekend.
When: Thursday, July 5, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Austin Gardens, 167 Forest Ave., Oak Park
Admission: $32 general admission; free for children ages 12 and under; additional discounts available
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Frida Kahlo birthday celebration at Museica's Sip & Paint
Celebrate Frida Kahlo's birthday with Museica's Sip & Paint. The bring-your-own-booze party will feature a fajita dinner followed by a painting class as the 2002 film "Frida" is screened.
When: Friday, July 6, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Museica's Sip & Paint, 2052 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Millennium Art Festival in Downtown Chicago
Dive into fine art at the Millennium Art Festival. The acclaimed art and design show will feature the work of more than 110 juried artists. Expect to view a diverse array of original pieces -- from paintings and ceramics to photography and furniture -- and enjoy live performances, food and interactive art in the streets.
When: Friday, July 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Chicago, Lake Street at Michigan Avenue
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets