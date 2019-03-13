3 music events to check out in Evanston this weekend

From a Southern guitar hero to an indie rock duo, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Tinsley Ellis
Don't miss this Southern guitar hero in concert. Tinsley Ellis started out as a teenager performing with a Florida band called the Alley Cats. Since then, he has performed in all 50 U.S. states plus Europe and Canada and recently dropped a new Alligator album, "Winning Hand."
When: Friday, March 15, 8-11:30 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave..
Admission: $15 (GA Limited Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Liam Davis & Steve Frisbie: Live at the Wine Goddess!
Next up, catch a live performance from Liam Davis and Steve Frisbie this Saturday. The Chicago-based band is known for striking vocals, ringing guitars and staying power after 20 years of making music, reports Chicago Tribune.
When: Saturday, March 16, 8-10 p.m.
Where: The Wine Goddess, 702 Main St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball of Gomez w/ Buddy
Last but not least, indie rockers Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball (of Gomez) join forces on Sunday for an intimate performance at Space. Together since 1998, they have been busy releasing platinum-selling records ever since -- and building a devoted fan base spanning three continents.
When: Sunday, March 17, 8-11:30 p.m.
Where: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
