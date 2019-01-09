SOCIETY

3 music events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Jefferson Santos/Unsplash

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a black and gold party to a Led Zeppelin tribute for kids, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

---

The Black & Gold Experience @ The Promontory





This party is black and gold themed. Wear black and gold attire and enjoy a night of DJs and dancing. There is a mandatory coat check, which costs $3 per item.

When: Friday, Jan. 11, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

14th Annual Barn Dance Apocalypse





This is the 14th annual barn dance apocalypse. Music will be played by the Golden Horse Ranch Band. There will be square dancing, contra, line, two-step, polka and waltzing. No previous dance experience necessary.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents: The Music of Led Zeppelin for Kids





Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family concert series dedicated to teaching children about rock and roll music. At this event, children (and adults) will dance, play and sing to the music of Led Zeppelin.

When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
