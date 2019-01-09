3 music events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
The Black & Gold Experience @ The Promontory
This party is black and gold themed. Wear black and gold attire and enjoy a night of DJs and dancing. There is a mandatory coat check, which costs $3 per item.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 9:30 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $10 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission)
14th Annual Barn Dance Apocalypse
This is the 14th annual barn dance apocalypse. Music will be played by the Golden Horse Ranch Band. There will be square dancing, contra, line, two-step, polka and waltzing. No previous dance experience necessary.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $18
The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents: The Music of Led Zeppelin for Kids
Rock and Roll Playhouse is a family concert series dedicated to teaching children about rock and roll music. At this event, children (and adults) will dance, play and sing to the music of Led Zeppelin.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 11 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $15
