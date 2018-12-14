3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

Pocket Con 2018

MADE - Don't Miss This One Day Show!

An Inspired Past. A Jubilant Future. December 16

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a youth arts and comics convention to a dance performance.---If you're from a creative from an underrepresented group--women, LGBTQ or other minority--Pocket Con is for you. Organized by the Chicago Public Library, Freewrite and LOKari Productions, one of the goals of this event is to "introduce characters, writers and authors who have a different voice."Small press and self-published authors, video game designers, small budget filmmakers and other artists are welcome to attend.Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-6 p.m.Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St..FreeThis Sunday, check out handmade pieces designed by makers in Chicago and beyond. Coming to Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, this new show, MADE, features everything from art and beauty products to clothing and furniture. Browse the offerings, and you might just find some unique holiday gifts.Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan St..FreeIf you're a teen or a senior, this world premiere ofwas created with you in mind. Get inspired by Deeply Rooted Dance's performances about the experiences of poor, resilient working women. This show, set to music by Roberta Flack and choreographed by Gary Abbott, explores how love can triumph over community conflict and despair, notes the dance company.Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St..$35 ($35); $45 ($45); $55 ($55). More ticket options available.