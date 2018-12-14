SOCIETY

3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

Chicago Cultural Center. | Photo: Chris M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a youth arts and comics convention to a dance performance.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Pocket Con 2018





If you're from a creative from an underrepresented group--women, LGBTQ or other minority--Pocket Con is for you. Organized by the Chicago Public Library, Freewrite and LOKari Productions, one of the goals of this event is to "introduce characters, writers and authors who have a different voice."

Small press and self-published authors, video game designers, small budget filmmakers and other artists are welcome to attend.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MADE - Don't Miss This One Day Show!





This Sunday, check out handmade pieces designed by makers in Chicago and beyond. Coming to Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, this new show, MADE, features everything from art and beauty products to clothing and furniture. Browse the offerings, and you might just find some unique holiday gifts.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

An Inspired Past. A Jubilant Future. December 16





If you're a teen or a senior, this world premiere of Parallel Lives was created with you in mind. Get inspired by Deeply Rooted Dance's performances about the experiences of poor, resilient working women. This show, set to music by Roberta Flack and choreographed by Gary Abbott, explores how love can triumph over community conflict and despair, notes the dance company.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St..
Admission: $35 ($35); $45 ($45); $55 ($55). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Survey: Some say Santa should be rebranded female, gender neutral
VIDEO: Police officers seen decorating offensive Christmas tree
Royal couples release stylish Christmas cards
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
More Society
Top Stories
Illinois GOP stunned after Rauner admits to recruiting 4 others to run for governor
Police want direct talk with missing Colorado mom's fiance
Driver killed in high-speed crash with concrete pillar
Kenneka Jenkins' mother sues Rosemont hotel for $50M
1 killed, 9 wounded in weekend shootings
Prada pulls New York City display after accusations of blackface
Federal judge in Texas rules against Affordable Care Act
J&J knew of asbestos in baby powder for decades, report says
Show More
Chicago commemorates victims of gun violence on Sandy Hook school shooting anniversary
Man gets 9 years for sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Spirit Airlines flight
St. Louis Blues adopt Yellow Lab puppy as mascot
How to keep your kids safe on their smartphones
Judge sets date for sentencing hearing for Jason Van Dyke
More News