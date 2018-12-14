3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend | Hoodline

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a youth arts and comics convention to a dance performance.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Pocket Con 2018
If you're from a creative from an underrepresented group--women, LGBTQ or other minority--Pocket Con is for you. Organized by the Chicago Public Library, Freewrite and LOKari Productions, one of the goals of this event is to "introduce characters, writers and authors who have a different voice."
Small press and self-published authors, video game designers, small budget filmmakers and other artists are welcome to attend.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
MADE - Don't Miss This One Day Show!
This Sunday, check out handmade pieces designed by makers in Chicago and beyond. Coming to Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, this new show, MADE, features everything from art and beauty products to clothing and furniture. Browse the offerings, and you might just find some unique holiday gifts.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Chicago's Morgan Manufacturing, 401 N. Morgan St..
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An Inspired Past. A Jubilant Future. December 16
If you're a teen or a senior, this world premiere of Parallel Lives was created with you in mind. Get inspired by Deeply Rooted Dance's performances about the experiences of poor, resilient working women. This show, set to music by Roberta Flack and choreographed by Gary Abbott, explores how love can triumph over community conflict and despair, notes the dance company.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St..
Admission: $35 ($35); $45 ($45); $55 ($55). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets