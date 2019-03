3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend

Kleon The Comedian and Friends

Fluorescent City Art Opening at LSQP

Movement Revolution Dance Crew presents: "Opposites Attract 2019"

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a comedy show to a street dance performance.---Don't miss this comedy show from Kleon taking place on Friday at the Promontory. Hailing from Baltimore, he discovered a gift to making people laugh at age 10. He's been a featured act on venues from Atlanta's Fox Theatre to Dallas' Texas Arena.Friday, March 1, 6-10 p.m.The Promontory,, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.$22 - $27Enjoy a meet and greet with Fluorescent City's first resident artist Amie Kesler. This opening showcases work from the exhibit, "Moons + Mental Loops." Expect a discussion about different kinds of art, from wall hangings to wearable art to mood-enhancing art. Wine and light snacks will be served.Saturday, March 2, 5-7 p.m.Logan Square Pilates + Core Studio, 2771 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeFinally, if you're a fan of dance, "Opposites Attract" features hip-hop, ballet, jazz, Latin and more. The show was directed by Monternez Rezell and will be performed by the Movement Revolution Dance Crew this Sunday at Links Hall. Rezell has choregraphed for Chicago musicians and participated in the World Hip Hop Championships in Germany.Sunday, March 3, 1-4 p.m.Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave.$10 - $40---