3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from a comedy show to a street dance performance.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Kleon The Comedian and Friends
Don't miss this comedy show from Kleon taking place on Friday at the Promontory. Hailing from Baltimore, he discovered a gift to making people laugh at age 10. He's been a featured act on venues from Atlanta's Fox Theatre to Dallas' Texas Arena.
When: Friday, March 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory,, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $22 - $27
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fluorescent City Art Opening at LSQP
Enjoy a meet and greet with Fluorescent City's first resident artist Amie Kesler. This opening showcases work from the exhibit, "Moons + Mental Loops." Expect a discussion about different kinds of art, from wall hangings to wearable art to mood-enhancing art. Wine and light snacks will be served.
When: Saturday, March 2, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Logan Square Pilates + Core Studio, 2771 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Movement Revolution Dance Crew presents: "Opposites Attract 2019"
Finally, if you're a fan of dance, "Opposites Attract" features hip-hop, ballet, jazz, Latin and more. The show was directed by Monternez Rezell and will be performed by the Movement Revolution Dance Crew this Sunday at Links Hall. Rezell has choregraphed for Chicago musicians and participated in the World Hip Hop Championships in Germany.
When: Sunday, March 3, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $10 - $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.