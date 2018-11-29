3 performing and visual arts events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Behind The Bottle Art Show
'Tis the season to drink, be merry, do good -- and enjoy good art. This Friday, accomplish all that at Behind the Bottle, a group art show inspired by each artist's favorite cocktail. Featured artists include CJ Hungerman, Christophe Gausparro, Dominic Sansone, Saul Palos and many more.
Proceeds from drink purchases will benefit charities chosen by the artists, and their works will be available for purchase as well.
When: Friday, November 30, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Virgin Hotels Chicago, 203 N. Wabash Ave.
Admission: Free
Conception Art Show
This Saturday, head over to Dovetail Brewery to find original artwork to gift yourself or someone special. This one-night-only art show -- that's popped up in 12 cities across the country -- will feature the work of 35 local artists. Also enjoy live music, complimentary appetizers and drinks from the cash bar.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Dovetail Brewery, 1800 W. Belle Plaine Ave.
Admission: $20
Christmas Wonder Choral Concert
Last but not least, enjoy sacred music from the William Ferris Chorale this Saturday evening at St. Benedict Church. Led by guest conductor Benjamin Rivera, the group of 24 singers will offer a repertoire celebrating the wonder of the holiday season. The program features works from well-loved composers, including John Tavener, Herbert Howells and William Mathias.
When: Saturday, Dec. 1, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: St. Benedict Church, 2215 W. Irving Park Road
Admission: $20-$30
