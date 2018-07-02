SOCIETY

3 solid live shows in Chicago this week

Thalia Hall. | Photo: Maggie M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an award-winning soul singer to an up-and-coming post-punk band, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Jarrod Lawson at The Promontory





Catch Jarrod Lawson at The Promontory this Thursday night.

Hailing from Portland, Ore., the composer, keyboardist and singer is heavily influenced by legends Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway. Lawson has performed at jazz festivals across the United States, and his self-titled debut recording scored him the Soul Artist of the Year award from London's Jazz FM.

When: Thursday, July 5, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: $17-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Aly & AJ at Thalia Hall





Don't miss pop rock duo Aly & AJ this Friday night at Thalia Hall. Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka, who've sold more than two million records worldwide, are returning from a 10-year musical hiatus. Expect a heavy dose of renewed energy still layered with textured melodies, 808 drums and nostalgic synth beats.

When: Friday, July 6, 7:30 p.m.- Saturday, July 7, 6 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $20-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shame at The Empty Bottle





Last but not least, spend Saturday night with Shame at The Empty Bottle. The five-piece post-punk band from south London dropped its debut album this past January to critical acclaim in the US and Europe. Expect anoutrageous performance by the young, up-and-coming band.

When: Saturday, July 7, 8:30 p.m.- Sunday, July 8 6 a.m.
Where: The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $12-$14

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Show More
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
More News