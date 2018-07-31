SOCIETY

3 visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week

Photo: Women & Children First/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a book discussion and signing to a staging of the classic musical "Grease."
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Book signing and conversation: Porochista Khakpour, author of 'Sick'





For as long as she can remember, author Porochista Khakpour has been sick. And for most of that time, she didn't know why. After several drug addictions, some major hospitalizations and more than $100,000 later, she finally received a diagnosis: late-stage Lyme disease.

Join Khakpour this Wednesday evening at Women & Children First to hear more about her new book "Sick," which examines her struggles with mental illness and her addiction to doctor-prescribed benzodiazepines, which both aided and eroded her ever-deteriorating physical health. She'll be in conversation with author Megan Stielstra and sign copies of the book.
When: Wednesday, August 1, 7-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artists-in-Residence Panel Discussion at Arts Incubator





Head over to Arts Incubator this Thursday evening to catch a panel discussion with this year's artists-in-residence. Victoria Martinez, Arif Smith and Brittney Leeanne Williams will discuss their new bodies of work, which were produced during their then-month residency at the Washington Park Arts Incubator. The panel comes in conjunction with the exhibition "Carrying A Place Called Home," the culminating program for the 2017-18 resident artists.

When: Thursday, August 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Grease' by TMC's Youth Theatre Ensemble





Rydell High's senior class of 1959 takes center stage this weekend thanks to TMC's Youth Theater & Dance Ensemble. Reminisce on the good old days, and your favorite "Grease" songs, with head "greaser" Danny Zuko, the new good girl Sandy Dumbrowski, the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink Ladies

When: Friday, August 3, 7 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Chicagoans tops the list for summer partying
Dad working 3 jobs surprises teen daughter with dream dress
From symphonies to sessions: Check out Chicago's 4 best music venues
Homeless college graduate hands out resumes on the street
More Society
Top Stories
Surveillance images released of suspect in sex assault at Wrigley during Foo Fighters concert
Woman, 21, fatally shot in Gresham as she ran from 4 men
Child in the back seat? New Nissan feature will help you remember
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Facebook finds 'sophisticated' efforts to disrupt elections
Teacher quits job to become shopper, now make more than $100K per year
Judge rules Van Dyke change of venue motion will be heard
Demi Lovato experiencing 'complications' from apparent overdose
Show More
North Carolina police department shut down after its chief is arrested
Police warn of 3 violent robberies on same SE Side block in July
Missing 7-ft boa constrictor on the loose in Pa.
Police: Doctor molested more than 25 kids over decades
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in NYC
More News