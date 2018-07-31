3 visual and performing arts events in Chicago this week

Book signing and conversation: Porochista Khakpour, author of 'Sick'

Artists-in-Residence Panel Discussion at Arts Incubator

'Grease' by TMC's Youth Theatre Ensemble

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up three artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a book discussion and signing to a staging of the classic musical "Grease."---For as long as she can remember, author Porochista Khakpour has been sick. And for most of that time, she didn't know why. After several drug addictions, some major hospitalizations and more than $100,000 later, she finally received a diagnosis: late-stage Lyme disease.Join Khakpour this Wednesday evening at Women & Children First to hear more about her new book "Sick," which examines her struggles with mental illness and her addiction to doctor-prescribed benzodiazepines, which both aided and eroded her ever-deteriorating physical health. She'll be in conversation with author Megan Stielstra and sign copies of the book.Wednesday, August 1, 7-8:30 p.m.Head over to Arts Incubator this Thursday evening to catch a panel discussion with this year's artists-in-residence. Victoria Martinez, Arif Smith and Brittney Leeanne Williams will discuss their new bodies of work, which were produced during their then-month residency at the Washington Park Arts Incubator. The panel comes in conjunction with the exhibition "Carrying A Place Called Home," the culminating program for the 2017-18 resident artists.Thursday, August 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Rydell High's senior class of 1959 takes center stage this weekend thanks to TMC's Youth Theater & Dance Ensemble. Reminisce on the good old days, and your favorite "Grease" songs, with head "greaser" Danny Zuko, the new good girl Sandy Dumbrowski, the Burger Palace Boys and the Pink LadiesFriday, August 3, 7 p.m.- Saturday, August 4, 10 p.m.