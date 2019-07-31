VIDEO: 3-year-old boy falls from balcony, neighbors use blanket to save him

A three-year-old boy in China was saved by a group of neighbors after falling from a balcony.
Video showed the boy was clinging to the edge of a balcony. He tried to get himself back up, but his feet kept slipping.
The neighbors spotted him and gathered down below, forming a circle and holding out a blanket.
The toddler plunges toward the pavement and falls straight into the blanket.
Fortunately, he landed safely.
