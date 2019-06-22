Society

30th horse dies at Santa Anita Park since start of racing season in December

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- Another horse died Saturday morning at Santa Anita Park, the 30th such fatality at the race track since Dec. 26, officials said.

The California Horse Racing Board confirmed that American Currency, a 4-year-old gelding, was injured while exercising on the main track at the Arcadia venue and then euthanized.

"This horse was not entered to run in any race, so therefore was not reviewed by the panel that was formed to review horses entered to race," a CHRB spokesperson said in a statement.


The horse's death occurred on the final weekend of scheduled racing for the current season at Santa Anita. The Breeders' Cup is set to be held at the race track Nov. 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarcadialos angeles countyhorsesanimal newsanimalspetaanimal rights
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed men rob 10 people at NW Side bar
ICE raids delayed for 2 weeks: Trump
Judge clears way for Ukrainian gas mogul Dmitry Firtash extradition to Chicago
Meeting held to address University Park lead contamination
Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer grows to $64,500
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island
Trump denies knowing woman newly accusing him of sexual assault
Show More
Family shares message from Maleah Davis at her funeral
Man arrested after woman jumps from window to escape brutal rape
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say
4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago
More TOP STORIES News