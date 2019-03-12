312 Day: Celebrating the original Chicago area code

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We brag about our city all the time, but today is different. It's 312 day.
Before cell phones or even before (708) or (773), there was (312). The original Chicago area code that means something special to everyone who calls Chicago home.
Today's the one day of the year when we can flaunt our greatness nonstop. So we asked, 'Why do you love Chicago?'"
The answers all varied, but everyone came to one conclusion - "It's a one of a kind city."
If you want to celebrate today among fellow Chicagoans, there are more than forty bars and restaurants around the city offering a pint of Goose Island's 312 Urban Wheat Ale for just $3.12.
There are also concerts across the city featuring local artists like Vic Mensa, Twin Peaks and Post Animal. Some of them require tickets, so check in advance.
No matter how you decide to celebrate, make sure it's loud and proud.
Happy 312 Day Chicago!
