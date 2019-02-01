SOCIETY

4 artsy cultural events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: gilber franco/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from art exhibits to a dance workshop.
On Friday evening, check out a free exhibit and opening reception featuring 23 pieces of art from 14 artists. Alfonse Pagano's "Rush to Relics," Tiphanie Spencer's "Don't Shoot," and Kaitlyn Hwang's "March for our Live Chicago Skyline" are among the works included.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Jackson Junge Gallery, 1389 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Opening Reception | Karthik Pandian & Andros Zins-Browne: Atlas Unlimited (Acts V--VI)




Check out Altas Unlimited at the Logan Center Gallery this Friday. Inspired by events of the Arab Spring Revolution, this exhibit uses sculpture and other art forms to tell stories of displacement, settlement and reconstruction--from Tahrir Square and Palmyra to Myanmar and the U.S.-Mexico border.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Logan Center Exhibitions, 915 E. 60th St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Yanis Marshall Street Jazz & Heels Workshop





Calling all dancers! Come learn from French dancer and choreographer Yanis Marshall. He'll be leading a street jazz and heels dance workshop on Saturday. Workshop participants will also get to stay for a question-and-answsession with Marshall.

When: Friday, Feb. 1, 7-11 p.m.
Where: Lou Conte Dance Studio at Hubbard Street Dance, 1147 W. Jackson Blvd.
Admission: $40 (Street Jazz 7:00 p.m.); $40 (Heels 9:00 p.m.); $65 (Street Jazz 7:00 p.m. & Heels 9:00 p.m. Both Classes)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artist Dialogue: kg and Betsy Odom





If you're a creative type, join Betsy Odom and fellow artist Karolina Gnatowski this Saturday at DePaul Art Museum for a lively discussion about their creative process and influences. Odom's "Butchcraft," an exhibit exploring sports and LGBTQ identity, is currently on display at the museum.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2-3 p.m.
Where: DePaul Art Museum, 935 W. Fullerton Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
