SOCIETY

4 film, media and entertainment events to check out in Chicago this weekend

By Hoodline
Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?

When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a workshop on designing game cities to a free screening of "Whitney." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Shawn Allen: Building Game Cities: More Than Pixel Bricks and Bumpy Asphalt





If you're an aspiring game designer, join this DePaul University workshop with independent game designer Shawn Allen. The former Rockstar Games trailer artist will unpack how cities exist in media and cover tried-and-true techniques for building your own game cities.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m.
Where: DePaul University - Richard M. and Maggie C. Daley Building, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., Capstone Collaboration Lab - Room 503
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Shawn Allen: (It's Bigger Than) Video Games




Video games are so much more than genre. Join game designer, critic and hip-hop head Shawn Allen for a talk about the many elements that make up the soul of a game -- from aesthetics to fine art and music. The independent designer is currently working on his next game, "Treachery in Beatdown City."

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: DePaul Loop Campus, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., PRAD Theater (Lower Lobby 102).
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Production Assistant Boot Camp, Led by A.M. Tapia - Iron Sharpens Iron





Don't jump into the film industry without a parachute. Instead, join Camera Ambassador's Production Assistant Boot Camp. You'll earn set etiquette and safety, production hierarchy, rights in the workplace plus how to use social media, networking and gig resources to keep the jobs coming.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, noon-3 p.m.
Where: Camera Ambassador, 2425 W. 14th St., #B
Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Whitney





Don't miss this free screening of Whitney this Sunday. Hosted by JD-in-residence Duane Powell, this event offers an in-depth look at the singer Guinness World Records named the most awarded female artist of all time. Doors open 30 minutes before screening. Arrive early to get a seat.

When: Sunday, Feb.10, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to RSVP
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
4 primo music events in Chicago this weekend
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
More Society
Top Stories
Illinois Senate OKs $15 minimum wage, moves to House
Lawsuit alleges CPS student beaten with belt at school
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Ford announces $1 billion investment in Chicago plants
Wife: Husband hid at least 2 other wives
LIVE RADAR: Rain turning to snow as temps plummet to single digits by Friday
Man charged with repeatedly raping infant girl
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
Show More
Police seek suspect in robbery at Sedgwick Brown Line station
Name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a Meerkat
Man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
Wrong-way crash injures 3
Man buys $2 baseball card that could be worth millions
More News