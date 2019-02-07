4 film, media and entertainment events to check out in Chicago this weekend

Shawn Allen: Building Game Cities: More Than Pixel Bricks and Bumpy Asphalt

Looking for a bit of entertainment this weekend?When it comes to entertainment culture, there's plenty to keep you busy, from a workshop on designing game cities to a free screening of "Whitney." Read on for the top events to add to your calendar.---If you're an aspiring game designer, join this DePaul University workshop with independent game designer Shawn Allen. The former Rockstar Games trailer artist will unpack how cities exist in media and cover tried-and-true techniques for building your own game cities.Friday, Feb. 8, 2-4 p.m.DePaul University - Richard M. and Maggie C. Daley Building, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., Capstone Collaboration Lab - Room 503FreeVideo games are so much more than genre. Join game designer, critic and hip-hop head Shawn Allen for a talk about the many elements that make up the soul of a game -- from aesthetics to fine art and music. The independent designer is currently working on his next game, "Treachery in Beatdown City."Friday, Feb. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.DePaul Loop Campus, 14 E. Jackson Blvd., PRAD Theater (Lower Lobby 102).FreeDon't jump into the film industry without a parachute. Instead, join Camera Ambassador's Production Assistant Boot Camp. You'll earn set etiquette and safety, production hierarchy, rights in the workplace plus how to use social media, networking and gig resources to keep the jobs coming.Saturday, Feb. 9, noon-3 p.m.Camera Ambassador, 2425 W. 14th St., #B$30Don't miss this free screening of Whitney this Sunday. Hosted by JD-in-residence Duane Powell, this event offers an in-depth look at the singer Guinness World Records named the most awarded female artist of all time. Doors open 30 minutes before screening. Arrive early to get a seat.Sunday, Feb.10, 1-3 p.m.Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.Free