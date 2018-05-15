SOCIETY

4 great sports and fitness events in Chicago this week

Photo: Renita Fitness/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From dance fitness to sky-high yoga, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

First-timers' cycling clinic at Live Grit





Newbies on two wheels are invited to Live Grit this Wednesday evening to learn everything a cycler needs to know about bike maintenance. Attendees will learn how to lube chains, change flat tires, shift gears and more.

When: Wednesday, May 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dance fitness party at Renita Fitness





Dance yourself into tip-top shape at Renita Fitness. The studio's Friday night dance class pairs your favorite moves from kick boxing, aerobics, the South African-style dance fitness program Bokwa, hip-hop and more with house music spun by a live DJ.

Men and women, ages 21 and over, are invited.

When: Friday, May 18, 7-11 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fitbit Local work-out session





This Saturday morning, Fitbit Local ambassadors Jenny Finkel and Jeremy Walton are hosting a free, all-levels workout at Walsh Park. The session will combine walking or jogging with interval training sessions.

Get there early: The session is first-come first-served.

When: Saturday, May 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

360 Sky Yoga





Salute the sun from 1,000 feet off the ground at 360 Chicago's Sky Yoga class. Held on the tower's observation deck on the 94th floor, the one-hour class offers a gentle flow to awaken your senses, stretch your body and center your breath.

When: Saturday, May 19, 9-10 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News