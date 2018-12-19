4 music events to check out in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Afro Fusion Christmas Party at The Promontory
This Friday night, get your groove on at this Afro-Fusion Christmas party. Hosted by D.I.S Entertainment, this event features international DJs mixing different music genres like hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Afrobeats and more.
Open to adults 21 and over. Complimentary coat check provided to advance ticket holders.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $15 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Illenium: Official After Party at the MID
If you're a fan of Denver-based EDM producer and DJ Illenium, this is the place to be Friday night. Come to the Mid following his concert at the Aragon Ballroom and join the Official After Party. The celebrating is expected to continue into the wee hours.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pocket Science: Kahil El'Zabar, Gary Bartz, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, & Robert Irving III
This Saturday, get ready for the sounds of the quartet Pocket Science. Coming to the Promontory this Saturday, Spirit Records presents an all ages show with Kahil El'Zabar on percussion, Gary Bartz on saxophone, Jamaaladeen Tacuma on bass and Robert Irving III, who directed the Miles Davis band in the 90s, on piano.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $17 (Standing Lounge); $22 (Reserved Row Seating); $27 (Table Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Shiba San, Zebo, Alissa Jo at the MID
This Saturday, the Parisian producer--a staple on the French hip-hop scene for 15 years--brings his hip-hop/house music blend to The Mid. He has produced his own hits, including "Okay" in 2014, followed by the award-winning track "Burn Like Fire" in 2015.
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 23 5 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St..
Admission: $15 (General Admission 2 pack); $16.25 (General Admission - 4 Pack); $20 (Advance Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets