4 music events to check out in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Vishnu R Nair/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From an Afro-fusion Christmas party to a concert with DJ Shiba San, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

---

Afro Fusion Christmas Party at The Promontory





This Friday night, get your groove on at this Afro-Fusion Christmas party. Hosted by D.I.S Entertainment, this event features international DJs mixing different music genres like hip-hop, R&B, reggae, Afrobeats and more.

Open to adults 21 and over. Complimentary coat check provided to advance ticket holders.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $15 (Early Bird); $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets Illenium: Official After Party at the MID


If you're a fan of Denver-based EDM producer and DJ Illenium, this is the place to be Friday night. Come to the Mid following his concert at the Aragon Ballroom and join the Official After Party. The celebrating is expected to continue into the wee hours.
When: Friday, Dec. 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 22, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pocket Science: Kahil El'Zabar, Gary Bartz, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, & Robert Irving III





This Saturday, get ready for the sounds of the quartet Pocket Science. Coming to the Promontory this Saturday, Spirit Records presents an all ages show with Kahil El'Zabar on percussion, Gary Bartz on saxophone, Jamaaladeen Tacuma on bass and Robert Irving III, who directed the Miles Davis band in the 90s, on piano.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $17 (Standing Lounge); $22 (Reserved Row Seating); $27 (Table Seating)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Shiba San, Zebo, Alissa Jo at the MID





This Saturday, the Parisian producer--a staple on the French hip-hop scene for 15 years--brings his hip-hop/house music blend to The Mid. He has produced his own hits, including "Okay" in 2014, followed by the award-winning track "Burn Like Fire" in 2015.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 23 5 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St..
Admission: $15 (General Admission 2 pack); $16.25 (General Admission - 4 Pack); $20 (Advance Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
