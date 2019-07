4 music events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Musicians of the CSO @ The Chicago Temple

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a free concert from striking CSO musicians to a silent R&B party, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

If you're a fan of classical music, don't miss this free "From the Heart of the Orchestra" series this Friday at the Chicago Temple. Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra performers include Emma Gerstein (flute), Aiko Noda and Diane Mues (both on violin) and Loren Brown (cello).

Friday, April 5, noon-1 p.m.
The Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington St.
Free

Next, catch German pianist and composer Nils Frahm in concert. His world tour makes its last stop this Friday at the Rubloff Auditorium. He's performed to sold out crowds in the U.S. and released "Melody," his long-awaited seventh studio album three years in the making, reports The New York Times 

Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Rubloff Auditorium, 230 S. Columbus Drive.
$50 (General Admission - AIC Member); $55 (General Admission)

It's a rave shindig with a modern twist. Urban Fete brings Silent "R&B Wars" to LITE this Friday. Don free wireless headphones and, with the flip of a switch, listen to up to three different DJs and turn down the volume whenever you want.

Friday, April 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
LITE, 215 W. Ontario.
$10 (Early-Bird); $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Finally, head to the Logan Square Center this Saturday and be the first to hear a new work from New York composer Sarah Hennies. Made for percussion and cello, this composition explores the care and empathy of two lives sharing a space. It will be performed by the duo, Two-Way Street.

Saturday, April 6, 8-9:30 p.m.
Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Performance Penthouse, Floor 9.
Free