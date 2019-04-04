4 music events to look forward to in Chicago this weekend

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Musicians of the CSO @ The Chicago Temple
If you're a fan of classical music, don't miss this free "From the Heart of the Orchestra" series this Friday at the Chicago Temple. Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra performers include Emma Gerstein (flute), Aiko Noda and Diane Mues (both on violin) and Loren Brown (cello).
When: Friday, April 5, noon-1 p.m.
Where: The Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nils Frahm at Rubloff Auditorium (Art Institute of Chicago) @ Rubloff Auditorium
Next, catch German pianist and composer Nils Frahm in concert. His world tour makes its last stop this Friday at the Rubloff Auditorium. He's performed to sold out crowds in the U.S. and released "Melody," his long-awaited seventh studio album three years in the making, reports The New York Times.
When: Friday, April 5, 7 p.m.
Where: Rubloff Auditorium, 230 S. Columbus Drive.
Admission: $50 (General Admission - AIC Member); $55 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Urban Fetes presents: SILENT "R&B WARS" PARTY CHICAGO
It's a rave shindig with a modern twist. Urban Fete brings Silent "R&B Wars" to LITE this Friday. Don free wireless headphones and, with the flip of a switch, listen to up to three different DJs and turn down the volume whenever you want.
When: Friday, April 5, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: LITE, 215 W. Ontario.
Admission: $10 (Early-Bird); $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A premiere by Sarah Hennies, featuring Two-Way Street
Finally, head to the Logan Square Center this Saturday and be the first to hear a new work from New York composer Sarah Hennies. Made for percussion and cello, this composition explores the care and empathy of two lives sharing a space. It will be performed by the duo, Two-Way Street.
When: Saturday, April 6, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Performance Penthouse, Floor 9.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
