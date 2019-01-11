4 music events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Queen vs. Bowie: Live Band Tribute at HVAC Pub

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a tribute band battle to a free alt-rock show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---In 1981, the rock band Queen and singer David Bowie teamed to record the hit song "Under Pressure." This Friday, come out and pay tribute to both musicians at this live show featuring SHUBA and friends covering hits like Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Bowie's "Space Oddity."Friday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 a.m.HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.$10You don't need to travel to a Caribbean island to get your soca groove on. Head over to Bassline this Friday night for its first soca party of the year. The party boasts a lineup featuring Carribbean DJ and producer Travis World, known for his monster hit "Soca Kingdom," with Johnny Blaze, Diddi and Rengo.Friday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.Bassline, 2239 S. Michigan Ave.$15Electronic music fans: There's still time to grab tickets to see The Glitch Mob tonight at The Mid. The Los Angeles-based EDM group is well known for its 2015 album, "Love Death Immortality," which debuted at the number one spot on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Music Chart.Friday, Jan. 11, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan.12, 4 a.m.The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.$17.50-$25Catch a free show featuring three bands in one night. Taking the stage this Sunday at Emporium Arcade Bar are Rookie, Rainbow James and Aberdine. The show is open to adults ages 21 and over.Sunday, Jan. 13, 8-11 p.m.Emporium Chicago, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.Free