4 music events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

From a tribute band battle to a free alt-rock show, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Queen vs. Bowie: Live Band Tribute at HVAC Pub
In 1981, the rock band Queen and singer David Bowie teamed to record the hit song "Under Pressure." This Friday, come out and pay tribute to both musicians at this live show featuring SHUBA and friends covering hits like Queen's "We Will Rock You" and Bowie's "Space Oddity."
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 6 a.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Soca in the City at Bassline
You don't need to travel to a Caribbean island to get your soca groove on. Head over to Bassline this Friday night for its first soca party of the year. The party boasts a lineup featuring Carribbean DJ and producer Travis World, known for his monster hit "Soca Kingdom," with Johnny Blaze, Diddi and Rengo.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 12, 2 a.m.
Where: Bassline, 2239 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Glitch Mob at The Mid
Electronic music fans: There's still time to grab tickets to see The Glitch Mob tonight at The Mid. The Los Angeles-based EDM group is well known for its 2015 album, "Love Death Immortality," which debuted at the number one spot on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Music Chart.
When: Friday, Jan. 11, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan.12, 4 a.m.
Where: The Mid, 306 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $17.50-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Free alt-rock show at Emporium Chicago
Catch a free show featuring three bands in one night. Taking the stage this Sunday at Emporium Arcade Bar are Rookie, Rainbow James and Aberdine. The show is open to adults ages 21 and over.
When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Emporium Chicago, 1366 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets