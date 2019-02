4 performing and visual arts events to plan for in Chicago this weekend

Pop-Up Exhibition with Robert Chase Heishman

Chicago Perspectives - Solo Exhibition

Hidden Comedy Show February 22nd

Back of the Yards

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Chicago this weekend, from a pop-up exhibit at LATITUDE to a one-act play at the Newberry Library.---Start your weekend off at the LATITUDE Chicago to view the works of artist Robert Chase Heishman that will be on display from Friday, February 22 through Wednesday, February 27. A reception to showcase the pop-up exhibits opening will be held on Friday. LATITUDE is a non-profit community digital lab providing low-cost access, education and a fee-free artist residency, according to its website Friday, Feb. 22, 6-8 p.m.LATITUDE | Chicago, 1821 W. Hubbard St., Suite 207.FreeNext, the Jackson Junge Gallery opens its newest exhibit "Chicago Perspective" that will run from Friday, February 22 through Sunday, March 10. The exhibit features urban photographs of Chicago's architecture, train system and weather by Paul Kolenda. The artist's reception is this Friday from 6-9 p.m. For more information on the exhibit, Kolenda or the gallery, click here Friday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.- Sunday, March 10, 7 p.m.Jackson Junge Gallery, 1389 N. Milwaukee Ave.FreeNext, catch a free comedy show and take advantage of drink and food specials at the Hidden Comedy Show on Friday at the Hidden Shamrock. Click here to visit the Hidden Shamrock website.Friday, Feb. 22, 8:30-10:30 p.m.Hidden Shamrock, 2723 N. Halsted St.FreeAnd finally, Kennth Sawyer Goodman brings his one-act play "Back of the Yards" to the Newberry Library on Saturday morning. The show follows a cop and a priest who work together to save a young man in the early 20th century. Following the performance, Goodman and the cast will hold a Q&A with the audience. For more information on the play or the library, click here Saturday, Feb. 23, 10-11:30 a.m.Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St.Free