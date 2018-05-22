SOCIETY

4 performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from free stagings of international plays to a no-holds-barred comedy show.
---

Inquiry 01: Chicago Jewish Artists Fellowship exhibition




View the work -- including film, photography, performance, drawing, painting and sculpture -- of nine accomplished artists participating in Spertus Institute's first Chicago Jewish Artists Fellowship program. The artists spent the past year conducting research into their Jewish identities and artistic practices to inform their work.

When: Wednesday, May 23, 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership, 610 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Muslim in The Midst' at Instituto Cervantes





The International Voices Project, a month-long effort to bring global playwrights to the stage, hosts a staging of 'A Muslim in The Midst' this Thursday evening.

The play centers on a displaced Muslim family in Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, and an American-Indian Hindu couple who help them out -- three days after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. Despite cultural differences and ongoing terror threats, the couples face their fears and prejudices as the world unravels.

When: Thursday, May 24, 7-10:30 p.m.
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Book launch party for 'What Should Be Wild' by Julia Fine




Celebrate the debut novel of local author Julia Fine. The novel follows an unusual young woman who must venture into the woods beyond her home to remove a curse that's plagued the women of her family for a millennia.

At the party, Fine will discuss her book with international bestseller Audrey Niffenegger, best known for "The Time Traveler's Wife" and "Her Fearful Symmetry."

When: Thursday, May 24, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Women & Children First, 5233 N. Clark St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Nasty Show at Laugh Factory Chicago





Head over to Laugh Factory Chicago for a no-holds-barred comedy show featuring some of the city's best comics. Expect to question what's appropriate to laugh at in public as these questionable characters are unleashed.

When: Saturday, May 26, 11:30 p.m.-Sunday, May 27 1 a.m.
Where: Laugh Factory, 3175 N. Broadway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
