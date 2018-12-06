SOCIETY

4 performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Stony Island Arts Bank. | Photo: Coreen W./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch. From "Mary Poppins" to a Black Panther Curator's Tour, there's a variety of events catering to kids, dance enthusiasts and history buffs.
---

Mary Poppins (TMC Youth Theater)





Gather the family for this musical production of "Mary Poppins" from TMC's Youth Theater & Dance Ensemble.

Set in 1910, the musical begins with the titular Mary Poppins arriving just after Young Jane and Michael have sent another nanny packing. Filled with songs and dance numbers, this production offers a night of magical adventures. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for kids under 12.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.
Where: The Miracle Center, 2311 N. Pulaski Road
Admission: Free (Donation); $15 (Kids under 12); $20 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Music House's Production of the Nutcracker, Dec. 8




Your family's holiday season won't be complete without seeing "The Nutcracker Ballet" at least once. This Saturday, start a new tradition and see The Music House's take the classic story of battles with scary monsters, a handsome prince falling in love with a princess and a real life Candyland. Open to all ages.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cruz K-12, 7416 N. Ridge Blvd.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Co-Mission Festival of New Works





Thursday through Sunday evening this week, check out four new works of modern dance from resident artists during a shared bill festival.

This Saturday night specifically showcases "When Iva Met Eunice," a dance piece from Chicagoan Aaliyah Cristina that explores how black women and girls cope with colorism.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 7-9:30 p.m.
Where: Links Hall, 3111 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $10 (Student/Senior); $12 (General Admission); $20 (Fest Pass, see all four works). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Panther Curator's Tour and Artist Talks





If you're a history buff, join the Rebuild Foundation's Black Panther Curator's tour this Sunday. You'll be able to check out 50+ artists and their interpretations of the Black Panthers' legacy.

Stay for a performance from Avery R. Young's work in progress, "maime de looter(s)," which merges visuals, sound and poetry to share four eyewitness accounts of the King Riots on the city's West side.

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, 12-3 p.m.
Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
