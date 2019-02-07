SOCIETY

4 primo music events in Chicago this weekend

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From Dee Alexander in concert to a silent party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---

Dee Alexander





Chicago-born Dee Alexander can belt out a tune across genres, from gospel to R&B to Neo-Soul. Catch the powerhouse vocalist this Friday for an all ages show at the Promontory.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $12 (Standing Lounge); $17 (Row Seating); $22 (Table Seating)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WinterJamz




Beat the winter blues and head over to the HVAC Pub this Friday for Winter JamZ. This 18-and-over show features a red-hot performance lineup that includes local rapper QVRS, bilingual rapper Babijig, DJ AYJEEE and more.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Admission: Free (General Admission before 10PM) (21+); $5 (General Admission - (18+)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Benefit Concert: Darryl Jones Jams From The Heart





Jam with Rolling Stones' bassist Darryl Jones at the Promontory for a benefit concert. "Jams from the Heart" proceeds will help fund medical treatments for Jones's childhood friend and Chicago musician Brian Messiah. Raffles prizes include gift certificates, hotel stays and sporting events tickets. All ages show.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Silent Party at Subterranean





Grab your friends and a headset, and come out this Saturday night to Subterranean's Silent Party. Three live DJs spinning your favorite classic hip hop, EDM and Top 40 tunes, bar food and plenty of cocktails will keep you busy until 2 am. No cover required; headset rentals available.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.
Admission: $10 (Headphone Rental (Presale))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
