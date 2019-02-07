4 primo music events in Chicago this weekend

From Dee Alexander in concert to a silent party, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
---
Dee Alexander
Chicago-born Dee Alexander can belt out a tune across genres, from gospel to R&B to Neo-Soul. Catch the powerhouse vocalist this Friday for an all ages show at the Promontory.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $12 (Standing Lounge); $17 (Row Seating); $22 (Table Seating)
WinterJamz
Beat the winter blues and head over to the HVAC Pub this Friday for Winter JamZ. This 18-and-over show features a red-hot performance lineup that includes local rapper QVRS, bilingual rapper Babijig, DJ AYJEEE and more.
When: Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.
Where: HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Admission: Free (General Admission before 10PM) (21+); $5 (General Admission - (18+)
Benefit Concert: Darryl Jones Jams From The Heart
Jam with Rolling Stones' bassist Darryl Jones at the Promontory for a benefit concert. "Jams from the Heart" proceeds will help fund medical treatments for Jones's childhood friend and Chicago musician Brian Messiah. Raffles prizes include gift certificates, hotel stays and sporting events tickets. All ages show.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West.
Admission: $25
Silent Party at Subterranean
Grab your friends and a headset, and come out this Saturday night to Subterranean's Silent Party. Three live DJs spinning your favorite classic hip hop, EDM and Top 40 tunes, bar food and plenty of cocktails will keep you busy until 2 am. No cover required; headset rentals available.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave.
Admission: $10 (Headphone Rental (Presale))
