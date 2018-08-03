Every year, more and more women struggle with postpartum depression. Throwing a party is the last thing on those women's minds, but 4 Star Chicagoan Danielle Patterson did just that.Patterson is a new mom who wanted to help others moms after childbirth, so she threw a "Post Party" where moms could enjoy food, drinks, music and each other's company.Patterson has now started a "Post Par-Tea" series and plans to host more parties to bring more moms the same joy.To contact Patterson, email her at Danni.PostParty@gmail.com