4 Star Chicagoan: Danielle Patterson

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is throwing parties for new moms to give them much-needed support.

Every year, more and more women struggle with postpartum depression. Throwing a party is the last thing on those women's minds, but 4 Star Chicagoan Danielle Patterson did just that.

Patterson is a new mom who wanted to help others moms after childbirth, so she threw a "Post Party" where moms could enjoy food, drinks, music and each other's company.

Patterson has now started a "Post Par-Tea" series and plans to host more parties to bring more moms the same joy.

To contact Patterson, email her at Danni.PostParty@gmail.com
