4 Star Chicagoan: Dee Sandrick

This week's 4 Star Chicagoan is a makeup artist who has a permanent impact on cancer survivors.
Dee Sandrick offers free, permanent tattoos to cancer survivors who lost their eyebrows during treatment.
In addition to making survivors feel like themselves again, Dee said the tattoos helps patiets regain their self-confidence.
For more information about Dee, visit her website: - http://www.deesignzpermanentmakeup.com/
