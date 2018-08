This week's 4-Star Chicagoan is helping fathers stay active in the community and in their kids' lives. Joseph Williams founded "Mr. Dad's Father's Club" so that every child has a positive male role model to look up to. The club meets once a month to read books to children in school. They also organize toy drives, coat drives and have a father's march coming up in June.For more info on Mr. Dad's Father's Club, visit their website