SOCIETY

4 totally free events to look forward to in Chicago this week

Photo: Aaron Burden/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Chicago, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a men's health fair to a local handicrafts market, here are four fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Summer gardening at Bessemer Park





Help prepare Bessemer Park for summer -- and reap free goodies for your efforts. Volunteers of all ages will help clean the park's green spaces, mulch trees and replenish fibar on the playgrounds. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, refreshments and a gift from the Chicago Parks Foundation.

When: Saturday, June 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Bessemer Park, 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Men's health and wellness fair at Malcolm X College




Join the community mentoring organization 100 Black Men of Chicago Inc. at its inaugural men's health and wellness fair. The entirely free event will feature complimentary health screenings for blood pressure, diabetes and prostate cancer, as well as information sessions on healthcare careers for minority youth.

When: Saturday, June 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hyde Park Handmade at The Promontory





Join the South Side's best farmers and artisans for a bustling all-ages market at the atmospheric live music venue The Promontory. You'll shop local produce and handmade crafts while listening to soulful, jazzy beats by DJ Sean Alvarez. Then, pop downstairs for brunch at the bar.

When: Sunday, June 17, 12 a.m.- Monday, June 18, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kids Eid Festival at Taleef Chicago





Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, the Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, at Taleef Chicago. There will be an array of interactive activities for children, including a petting zoo and inflatable moonwalks.

When: Sunday, June 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Taleef Chicago, 1945 S. Halsted St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineChicago
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News